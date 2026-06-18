Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) CTO Sells $8,599,500.00 in Stock

Key Points Aeva Technologies CTO Mina Rezk sold 350,000 shares on June 16 at an average price of $24.57, totaling about $8.6 million . After the sale, Rezk still owned 1,706,669 shares, a 17.02% reduction in his stake.

on June 16 at an average price of $24.57, totaling about . After the sale, Rezk still owned 1,706,669 shares, a 17.02% reduction in his stake. The stock was trading down 1.8% and opened at $23.49, with a market cap of $1.48 billion. AEVA has been volatile, with a 52-week range of $8.83 to $38.80 .

and opened at $23.49, with a market cap of $1.48 billion. AEVA has been volatile, with a 52-week range of . Analyst sentiment is mixed, with a consensus Hold rating and a price target of $25.33. Institutional ownership remains high, with hedge funds and other investors holding 62.92% of the company.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA - Get Free Report) CTO Mina Rezk sold 350,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $8,599,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,706,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,932,857.33. This trade represents a 17.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mina Rezk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Mina Rezk sold 27,389 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $411,930.56.

Aeva Technologies Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of AEVA stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEVA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aeva Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEVA

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company's stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced sensing and perception solutions based on frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aeva's core products include solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to provide high-resolution, long-range 4D data for automotive, industrial and robotic applications. The company's FMCW approach enables simultaneous measurement of both object velocity and distance, distinguishing Aeva's systems from traditional time-of-flight LiDAR solutions.

Founded in 2016 by Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, Aeva began as Aeon Imaging before adopting its current name in 2019.

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