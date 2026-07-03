Insider Selling: Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) CFO Sells $299,921.00 in Stock

Key Points Aeva Technologies CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 11,212 shares on July 2 at an average price of $26.75, totaling about $299,921. The sale reduced his holdings by 1.62%, and was made to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards.

on July 2 at an average price of $26.75, totaling about $299,921. The sale reduced his holdings by 1.62%, and was made to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards. Sinha had also sold shares in May , disposing of 5,643 shares at an average price of $15.04 for roughly $84,871, indicating another recent insider transaction.

, disposing of 5,643 shares at an average price of $15.04 for roughly $84,871, indicating another recent insider transaction. The company’s stock has been volatile but recently stronger, opening at $23.98 with a 52-week range of $8.83 to $34.48. Aeva reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA - Get Free Report) CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 11,212 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $299,921.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 678,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,158,488.50. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Saurabh Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Saurabh Sinha sold 5,643 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $84,870.72.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $34.48.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEVA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEVA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,670,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,751,000. Delta Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $18,139,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,445,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 885,774 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1,223.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 614,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,219,000 after buying an additional 567,998 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced sensing and perception solutions based on frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aeva's core products include solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to provide high-resolution, long-range 4D data for automotive, industrial and robotic applications. The company's FMCW approach enables simultaneous measurement of both object velocity and distance, distinguishing Aeva's systems from traditional time-of-flight LiDAR solutions.

Founded in 2016 by Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, Aeva began as Aeon Imaging before adopting its current name in 2019.

Further Reading

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