Insider Selling: Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) CTO Sells 64,821 Shares

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA - Get Free Report) CTO Mina Rezk sold 64,821 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $1,371,612.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,537,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,534,071.32. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Mina Rezk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Mina Rezk sold 350,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $8,599,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Mina Rezk sold 27,389 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $411,930.56.

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of AEVA traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. 1,044,631 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,468. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEVA. Weiss Ratings raised Aeva Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Aeva Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Aeva Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 29.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,722 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 27,345.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,489 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,239,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced sensing and perception solutions based on frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aeva's core products include solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to provide high-resolution, long-range 4D data for automotive, industrial and robotic applications. The company's FMCW approach enables simultaneous measurement of both object velocity and distance, distinguishing Aeva's systems from traditional time-of-flight LiDAR solutions.

Founded in 2016 by Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, Aeva began as Aeon Imaging before adopting its current name in 2019.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].