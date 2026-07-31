Bernice Bell Sells 5,000 Shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock

Key Points AGNC Investment EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares at an average price of $11.00, generating $55,000. Following the transaction, Bell retained 406,947 shares.

at an average price of $11.00, generating $55,000. Following the transaction, Bell retained 406,947 shares. AGNC reported quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, exceeding analysts’ $0.38 estimate. The stock was recently trading near $10.92, with a market capitalization of approximately $12.54 billion.

The company declared a monthly dividend of $0.12 per share, implying a 13.2% annualized yield. Analysts broadly rate AGNC “Hold,” with a consensus price target of $11.11.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 406,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,417. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.2%

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.31. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 57.94%.During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.2%. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio is presently 75.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Compass Point cut shares of AGNC Investment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC Investment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 353,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 75,595 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 41,853 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Steadtrust LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 94,592 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company's stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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