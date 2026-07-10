AIAI (NASDAQ:AIAI) Director Jeffrey Glajch Sells 14,295 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Jeffrey Glajch sold shares of AIAI on July 6, offloading 14,295 shares at an average price of $13.60 for about $194,412. After the sale, he still held 347,806 shares valued at roughly $4.73 million.

on July 6, offloading 14,295 shares at an average price of $13.60 for about $194,412. After the sale, he still held 347,806 shares valued at roughly $4.73 million. Glajch also sold an additional 7,485 shares on July 7 at an average price of $12.97, totaling about $97,080.45.

AIAI stock was trading near its 52-week low, opening at $11.28, just above the low of $11.12. The company also reported a very weak quarterly EPS of ($2,717.66), while Wall Street Zen recently upgraded the stock to a hold rating.

AIAI Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:AIAI - Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $194,412.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 347,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,730,161.60. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Glajch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Jeffrey Glajch sold 7,485 shares of AIAI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $97,080.45.

AIAI Stock Performance

Shares of AIAI stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. AIAI Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $14.35.

AIAI (NASDAQ:AIAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($2,717.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised AIAI to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on AIAI

About AIAI

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