Insider Selling: Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM - Get Free Report) insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,103.50. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Daniel Ramos sold 8,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $369,840.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Daniel Ramos sold 2,532 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $110,850.96.

On Monday, May 18th, Daniel Ramos sold 1,561 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $67,997.16.

Alarm.com Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $265.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.94 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 12.36%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Alarm.com has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Alarm.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,287 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,063 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker's stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,176 shares of the software maker's stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Alarm.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Alarm.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company's interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

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