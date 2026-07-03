Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells 724 Shares

Key Points Alarm.com CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 724 shares on July 2 at an average price of $48.46, totaling about $35,085. The sale was disclosed in an SEC filing and was made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vesting equity awards.

on July 2 at an average price of $48.46, totaling about $35,085. The sale was disclosed in an SEC filing and was made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vesting equity awards. Bradley has also sold shares recently , including 2,200 shares on June 10 for about $101,530. After the latest transaction, he still held 83,622 shares worth roughly $4.05 million.

, including 2,200 shares on June 10 for about $101,530. After the latest transaction, he still held 83,622 shares worth roughly $4.05 million. Alarm.com’s latest financial results beat expectations, with Q1 earnings of $0.65 per share versus the $0.60 estimate and revenue of $265.19 million, up 11.1% year over year. However, Wall Street’s overall view remains cautious, with a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $47.50.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM - Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 724 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $35,085.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,322.12. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Kevin Christopher Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 2,200 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $101,530.00.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Alarm.com stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $265.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Alarm.com has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.810 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 713.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 45,316 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 39,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,286,541 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $320,739,000 after acquiring an additional 53,664 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 119,400 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,648 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 26,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $1,075,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Alarm.com from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alarm.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Alarm.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $47.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alarm.com

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company's interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

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