Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 16,250 Shares

Key Points Ambarella CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,250 shares on July 1 at an average price of $90.08, totaling about $1.46 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan and reduced his ownership by 2.06%.

sold 16,250 shares on July 1 at an average price of $90.08, totaling about $1.46 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan and reduced his ownership by 2.06%. Wang has also sold shares recently in separate transactions on June 17 and May 26 , adding to a pattern of insider selling. The article notes that other insiders have also sold shares, which may weigh on sentiment despite the planned nature of the trades.

and , adding to a pattern of insider selling. The article notes that other insiders have also sold shares, which may weigh on sentiment despite the planned nature of the trades. Ambarella’s latest earnings showed revenue growth of 16.9% year over year to $100.36 million, while earnings matched estimates at $0.11 per share. Analysts remain generally constructive, with a consensus Moderate Buy rating and average price target of $100.50.

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,250 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,463,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 773,607 shares in the company, valued at $69,686,518.56. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Feng-Ming Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,204 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $421,065.48.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Feng-Ming Wang sold 32,500 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,957,825.00.

Ambarella Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 2.11. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $96.69.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $100.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Ambarella's quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Ambarella

Here are the key news stories impacting Ambarella this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ambarella reported fiscal Q1 2027 revenue of $100.4 million, up 16.9% year over year, with non-GAAP net profit of $5.0 million and record automotive sales, signaling improving demand for its AI-focused chips.

Ambarella reported fiscal Q1 2027 revenue of $100.4 million, up 16.9% year over year, with non-GAAP net profit of $5.0 million and record automotive sales, signaling improving demand for its AI-focused chips. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt named Ambarella a top pick for the second half of 2026 and highlighted it as a “physical AI” pure play, adding to bullish sentiment around the stock.

Rosenblatt named Ambarella a top pick for the second half of 2026 and highlighted it as a “physical AI” pure play, adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Management also guided for higher revenue next quarter, which supports expectations that momentum in its core end markets could continue.

Management also guided for higher revenue next quarter, which supports expectations that momentum in its core end markets could continue. Neutral Sentiment: Ambarella shareholders recently re-elected directors, approved the auditor, and affirmed the equity plan at the annual meeting, a routine governance update with limited direct trading impact.

Ambarella shareholders recently re-elected directors, approved the auditor, and affirmed the equity plan at the annual meeting, a routine governance update with limited direct trading impact. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s recent surge has made valuation look mixed, with some reports saying it appears fairly valued on a DCF basis but expensive on sales multiples after a sharp run-up.

The stock’s recent surge has made valuation look mixed, with some reports saying it appears fairly valued on a DCF basis but expensive on sales multiples after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by CEO Feng-Ming Wang, VP Chi-Hong Ju, and director Christopher Paisley may weigh on sentiment, even though the sales were disclosed as part of pre-arranged trading plans.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,146 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price objective on Ambarella in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Summit Insights downgraded Ambarella from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ambarella

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella's platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella's product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

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