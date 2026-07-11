Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $468,656.28 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,958 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $468,656.28. Following the sale, the vice president owned 60,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,763,413.62. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yun-Lung Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Yun-Lung Chen sold 9,856 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $660,943.36.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Ambarella stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 852,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,372. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.71. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $96.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 2.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 17.18%.The firm had revenue of $100.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,146 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price objective on Ambarella in a report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities set a $101.00 price target on Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Ambarella from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMBA

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella's platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella's product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

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