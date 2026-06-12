Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Sells $70,300.00 in Stock

Key Points Amkor Technology CFO Megan Faust sold 1,000 shares on June 9 at an average price of $70.30, totaling $70,300. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on June 9 at an average price of $70.30, totaling $70,300. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . The company beat first-quarter earnings expectations , reporting $0.33 EPS versus $0.23 expected, while revenue rose 27.5% year over year to $1.68 billion.

, reporting $0.33 EPS versus $0.23 expected, while revenue rose to $1.68 billion. Amkor also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0835 per share, payable June 23, and analysts currently have a consensus rating of Hold with an average target price of $67.38.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) CFO Megan Faust sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 132,138 shares in the company, valued at $9,289,301.40. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Megan Faust sold 1,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $64,600.00.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $76.15 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Amkor Technology's revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amkor Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Amkor Technology by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 913.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 73.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,713 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 222,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company's stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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