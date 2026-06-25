AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota Sells 7,157 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Daniel Richard Mazziota sold shares of AmpliTech Group, including 7,157 shares on June 22 at an average price of $8.46 for about $60,548. He also sold 10,000 shares on June 23 and another 10,000 shares on May 22.

of AmpliTech Group, including 7,157 shares on June 22 at an average price of $8.46 for about $60,548. He also sold 10,000 shares on June 23 and another 10,000 shares on May 22. After the June 22 sale, Mazziota still directly owned 247,743 shares, valued at roughly $2.10 million, and his position decreased by 2.81%.

AmpliTech Group recently reported a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share, slightly worse than estimates, though revenue of $5.35 million beat expectations. Analysts currently rate the stock a Hold on average, with a target price of $7.00.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG - Get Free Report) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota sold 7,157 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $60,548.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 247,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,095,905.78. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Richard Mazziota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Daniel Richard Mazziota sold 10,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $77,100.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Daniel Richard Mazziota sold 10,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $49,500.00.

AmpliTech Group Stock Performance

Shares of AmpliTech Group stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of -0.18.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.00 million. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 24.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised AmpliTech Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on AmpliTech Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AmpliTech Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AmpliTech Group

Institutional Trading of AmpliTech Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmpliTech Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of AmpliTech Group by 54.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc is a design, development and manufacturing company specializing in high-performance RF and microwave components and subsystems. Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on delivering ruggedized solutions for demanding applications in defense, aerospace, satellite communications and industrial test and measurement. AmpliTech's products are engineered to meet stringent military and commercial standards, making them well-suited for mission-critical environments.

The company's product portfolio includes high-power amplifiers, low-noise amplifiers, filters, frequency converters and integrated assemblies.

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