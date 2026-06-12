Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Timothy Alan Simon Sells 10,000 Shares

Key Points Director Timothy Alan Simon sold 10,000 Aemetis shares on June 10 at an average price of $2.05, a transaction worth $20,500. After the sale, he still held 42,632 shares, reducing his position by 19%.

on June 10 at an average price of $2.05, a transaction worth $20,500. After the sale, he still held 42,632 shares, reducing his position by 19%. Aemetis recently reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results , with EPS of $(0.33) versus the $(0.27) consensus and revenue of $54.62 million below estimates of $66.70 million.

, with EPS of $(0.33) versus the $(0.27) consensus and revenue of $54.62 million below estimates of $66.70 million. Analyst sentiment remains mixed: the stock carries an average "Hold" rating and a consensus price target of $8.92, even as some firms have issued buy ratings and others have lowered their outlook to sell.

Aemetis, Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX - Get Free Report) Director Timothy Alan Simon sold 10,000 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $20,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 42,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,395.60. This trade represents a 19.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aemetis Stock Performance

Aemetis stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $141.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.36. Aemetis, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aemetis by 148.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 60,611 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aemetis by 10,632.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at $117,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aemetis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMTX

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc, headquartered in Cupertino, California, is a renewable fuels and renewable natural gas producer dedicated to decarbonizing the transportation sector. The company operates two primary business segments: Aemetis Advanced Fuels, which manufactures ethanol, biodiesel and sustainable aviation fuel using patented carbon capture and separation technology; and Aemetis RNG, which develops dairy-based renewable natural gas projects in California for pipeline injection and transportation use.

Since its incorporation in 2006, Aemetis has expanded its production footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

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