Stephen Carey Sells 2,850 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

Key Points CFO Stephen Carey sold 2,850 ANI Pharmaceuticals shares at an average price of $81.36, generating $231,876. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, leaving him with 174,693 shares.

at an average price of $81.36, generating $231,876. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, leaving him with 174,693 shares. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $2.05 versus the $1.28 consensus estimate and revenue of $237.46 million, up 20.5% year over year.

Analysts maintain a generally positive view, with six Buy ratings and three Holds, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $105, compared with the stock’s recent price near $80.43.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Carey sold 2,850 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $231,876.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 174,693 shares in the company, valued at $14,213,022.48. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.52. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.52.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 9.98%.The company's revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ANIP. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ANIP

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $103,022,000 after acquiring an additional 27,598 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2,058.9% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 137,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 131,030 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,487,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,706,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,518,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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