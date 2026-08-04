Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Acquires $17,350.00 in Stock

Key Points CEO Amit Kumar purchased 5,000 Anixa Biosciences shares at an average price of $3.47, investing $17,350 and increasing his direct ownership to 657,000 shares.

at an average price of $3.47, investing $17,350 and increasing his direct ownership to 657,000 shares. The purchase follows several additional insider buys since June, totaling tens of thousands of shares and indicating sustained buying by the CEO.

ANIX recently traded near $3.41, while analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with an average price target of $8.50; the company remains a clinical-stage developer of cancer immunotherapies, vaccines and diagnostics.

Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX - Get Free Report) CEO Amit Kumar bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $17,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 657,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,279,790. This trade represents a 0.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amit Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Amit Kumar purchased 3,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $11,190.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Amit Kumar bought 5,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $17,300.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Amit Kumar acquired 3,188 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $10,743.56.

On Monday, July 27th, Amit Kumar purchased 5,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $17,200.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Amit Kumar bought 5,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $15,200.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Amit Kumar acquired 21,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

Anixa Biosciences Price Performance

ANIX opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. Anixa Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $116.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Anixa Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIX. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,865 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANIX

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology and infectious disease company developing novel cell-based immunotherapies and vaccine platforms. Through its Anixa Therapeutics division, the company is advancing antibody and T-cell modalities, including an ovarian cancer immunotherapy candidate and a COVID-19 vaccine leveraging a proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology. Its research pipeline emphasizes modular vaccine design and personalized cancer cell therapy aimed at inducing durable immune responses against solid tumors.

In parallel, Anixa Diagnostics is developing the ADAPT diagnostic platform, a high-throughput proteomics approach using engineered peptides derived from spider venom.

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