Anthem (NASDAQ:ANTX) Insider Sells $24,790.65 in Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTX - Get Free Report) insider Joshua Eizen sold 5,945 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $24,790.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 206,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at $861,330.18. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Anthem Stock Performance

Shares of ANTX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. 591,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,831. The stock has a market cap of $162.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.91.

Anthem (NASDAQ:ANTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised Anthem from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Anthem from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANTX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anthem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANTX. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,785,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $7,981,000. Spruce Street Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $5,576,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $1,800,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Anthem by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company's stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; traditional indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, such as consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products.

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