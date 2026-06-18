Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Sells 4,916 Shares of Stock

Key Points Alpha and Omega Semiconductor EVP Bing Xue sold 4,916 shares on June 16 at an average price of $47.09, totaling about $231,494 . The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

sold 4,916 shares on June 16 at an average price of $47.09, totaling about . The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Xue still held 123,660 shares worth roughly $5.82 million , representing a 3.82% decrease in ownership. Xue had also sold 1,832 shares in April.

, representing a in ownership. Xue had also sold 1,832 shares in April. AOSL shares were trading down about 4.5% at $43.15, while the company reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue slightly above estimates. Analysts currently have an average Hold rating with a consensus price target of $30.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) EVP Bing Xue sold 4,916 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $231,494.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 123,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,823,149.40. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Bing Xue sold 1,832 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $57,176.72.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.55. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $54.34.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 15.51%.The firm had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 574.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AOSL

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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