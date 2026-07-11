Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) CEO Sells $2,672,600.00 in Stock

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total transaction of $2,672,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 995,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,093,742.81. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael Thomas Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 80,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $10,603,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $1,667,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,641,800.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $133.65. 787,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.01. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $133.87.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 309.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,300 shares of the company's stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP now owns 1,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 26.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,799 shares of the company's stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Apogee Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum set a $135.11 price objective on Apogee Therapeutics and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Apogee Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.11 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APGE

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively target the nuclear receptor RORγt, a master regulator of T cell-driven inflammatory pathways. By modulating RORγt activity, Apogee aims to offer an oral treatment option for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory skin disorders.

The company's lead candidate, APG-157, is an oral RORγt inverse agonist currently undergoing early-stage clinical evaluation for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].