Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Director Julie Krop Sells 25,000 Shares

Key Points Director Julie Krop sold 25,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics at $5.02 each, totaling $125,500. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and her stake was reduced by 50%.

of Aquestive Therapeutics at $5.02 each, totaling $125,500. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and her stake was reduced by 50%. AQST shares were down 0.7% and opened at $5.00, with the company currently valued at a market cap of about $626.6 million. The stock has traded between $2.93 and $7.55 over the past 52 weeks.

and opened at $5.00, with the company currently valued at a market cap of about $626.6 million. The stock has traded between $2.93 and $7.55 over the past 52 weeks. Recent results beat expectations, as Aquestive reported a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.07 per share on revenue of $14.45 million, above analyst estimates. Analysts currently have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $8.50.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST - Get Free Report) Director Julie Krop sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,500. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.46. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AQST shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $8.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AQST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,132 shares of the company's stock worth $31,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,627 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,032,822 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,405,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,981,000 after buying an additional 1,197,459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 6,233.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,171,675 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 1,153,175 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 804.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,188,531 shares of the company's stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 1,057,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company's stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel drug delivery systems. Leveraging its proprietary PharmFilm® technology, Aquestive designs thin-film formulations that facilitate sublingual, buccal and oral delivery of small molecules, offering rapid onset of action and improved patient compliance compared with traditional dosage forms.

The company's lead product, Libervant® (diazepam) Buccal Film, is approved by the U.S.

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