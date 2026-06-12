Insider Selling: ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) General Counsel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points ARKO General Counsel Maury Bricks sold 10,000 shares on June 11 at an average price of $8.50, totaling $85,000. After the sale, Bricks still owned 162,841 shares valued at about $1.38 million.

on June 11 at an average price of $8.50, totaling $85,000. After the sale, Bricks still owned 162,841 shares valued at about $1.38 million. Bricks also sold 15,000 ARKO shares on June 5 for $115,350, making the latest transaction part of a recent pattern of insider selling.

on June 5 for $115,350, making the latest transaction part of a recent pattern of insider selling. ARKO recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of -$0.07 versus a -$0.16 estimate and revenue of $1.77 billion versus $1.65 billion expected. The stock was trading near its 52-week high of $8.68, and analysts currently have a consensus rating of Buy with an $8.00 target price.

ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO - Get Free Report) General Counsel Maury Bricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 162,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,384,148.50. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Maury Bricks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Maury Bricks sold 15,000 shares of ARKO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $115,350.00.

ARKO Price Performance

ARKO stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $969.32 million, a P/E ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.98. ARKO Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.62.

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. ARKO had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARKO Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

ARKO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. ARKO's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARKO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARKO during the third quarter worth about $594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ARKO by 152.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company's stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ARKO by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,021,751 shares of the company's stock worth $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 206,716 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in ARKO by 9.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 511,566 shares of the company's stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 45,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ARKO by 34.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,385 shares of the company's stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARKO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ARKO from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ARKO from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of ARKO from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ARKO currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARKO

About ARKO

ARKO Corp (NASDAQ: ARKO) is a downstream energy and convenience retail company based in Matthews, North Carolina. The company's core operations encompass fuel supply, distribution and retailing through a network of terminals, independent dealer locations and company-operated convenience stores. ARKO's fuel offerings include branded and unbranded gasoline and diesel, as well as lubricants and other petroleum products marketed under various regional and private labels.

In its retail segment, ARKO operates a portfolio of convenience stores under the Kangaroo Express banner, serving on-site customers with fuel, grab-and-go food items, beverages and everyday household essentials.

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