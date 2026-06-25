Jennifer Bers Sells 8,288 Shares of Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Stock

Key Points Arqit Quantum CRO Jennifer Bers sold 8,288 shares on June 22 at an average price of $21.42, bringing in about $177,529. After the sale, she still held 6,712 shares, a 55.25% reduction in her stake.

sold 8,288 shares on June 22 at an average price of $21.42, bringing in about $177,529. After the sale, she still held 6,712 shares, a 55.25% reduction in her stake. The stock opened at $28.64 and has traded between a 12-month low of $11.52 and a high of $62.00. Its 50-day and 200-day moving averages are $16.18 and $18.52, respectively.

and has traded between a 12-month low of $11.52 and a high of $62.00. Its 50-day and 200-day moving averages are $16.18 and $18.52, respectively. Analyst sentiment is mixed, with one Buy and one Sell rating, while MarketBeat reports an average Hold rating and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ - Get Free Report) CRO Jennifer Bers sold 8,288 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $177,528.96. Following the sale, the executive owned 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,771.04. This represents a 55.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Shares of Arqit Quantum stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. Arqit Quantum Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52.

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQQ. Defiance ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,248,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,397 shares of the company's stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Arqit Quantum by 86.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 84,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Arqit Quantum by 4.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arqit Quantum from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arqit Quantum from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ARQQ

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc is a UK‐based cybersecurity company specializing in quantum-safe encryption solutions designed to protect sensitive data from current and emerging cyber threats. The company's core technology leverages principles of quantum physics to generate and distribute encryption keys in a way that remains impervious to attacks, including those enabled by future quantum computers. Arqit's platform is designed to integrate with existing IT infrastructures without requiring hardware upgrades, offering end‐to‐end data protection for enterprises, governments and critical infrastructure providers.

The company's flagship QuantumCloud platform uses a patented key distribution architecture to deliver symmetrical keys to endpoints across distributed networks.

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