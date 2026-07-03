Insider Selling: Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Director Sells $980,441.28 in Stock

Key Points Arqit Quantum director D'ovidio Manfredi Lefebvre sold 32,422 shares on July 1 at an average price of $30.24, generating about $980,441 in proceeds. The sale reduced his direct stake by 0.74% to 4,342,448 shares.

on July 1 at an average price of $30.24, generating about in proceeds. The sale reduced his direct stake by to 4,342,448 shares. He also made another sale the previous day, disposing of 22,022 shares on June 30 for about $662,202 at an average price of $30.07.

on June 30 for about at an average price of $30.07. Arqit Quantum shares were trading at $23.51 when the article was published, below the insider sale prices. Analysts currently have an average rating of Hold on the stock, with a consensus price target of $60.00.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ - Get Free Report) Director D'ovidio Manfredi Lefebvre sold 32,422 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $980,441.28. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,342,448 shares in the company, valued at $131,315,627.52. This trade represents a 0.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

D'ovidio Manfredi Lefebvre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, D'ovidio Manfredi Lefebvre sold 22,022 shares of Arqit Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $662,201.54.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

ARQQ opened at $23.51 on Friday. Arqit Quantum Inc. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $62.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ARQQ. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arqit Quantum from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arqit Quantum from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arqit Quantum currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARQQ

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defiance ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $30,248,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 70,811 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 86.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 84,713 shares of the company's stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 39,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company's stock.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc is a UK‐based cybersecurity company specializing in quantum-safe encryption solutions designed to protect sensitive data from current and emerging cyber threats. The company's core technology leverages principles of quantum physics to generate and distribute encryption keys in a way that remains impervious to attacks, including those enabled by future quantum computers. Arqit's platform is designed to integrate with existing IT infrastructures without requiring hardware upgrades, offering end‐to‐end data protection for enterprises, governments and critical infrastructure providers.

The company's flagship QuantumCloud platform uses a patented key distribution architecture to deliver symmetrical keys to endpoints across distributed networks.

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