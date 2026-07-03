Heather Kiessling Sells 23,124 Shares of ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Stock

Key Points ASP Isotopes CFO Heather Kiessling sold 23,124 shares on July 1 at an average price of $6.28, totaling about $145,219. The filing said the sale was to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards.

on July 1 at an average price of $6.28, totaling about $145,219. The filing said the sale was to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards. After the transaction, Kiessling still owned 1,526,252 shares, and the sale represented a 1.49% decrease in her position. She had also sold 23,124 shares in April at an average price of $5.48.

in her position. She had also sold 23,124 shares in April at an average price of $5.48. The stock was described as down 8.8% and was trading at $5.63, while analysts were mixed overall with a consensus Hold rating and a $13.00 price target. The company recently beat earnings and revenue estimates, reporting a smaller-than-expected loss and stronger-than-expected revenue.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI - Get Free Report) CFO Heather Kiessling sold 23,124 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $145,218.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,526,252 shares in the company, valued at $9,584,862.56. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Heather Kiessling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Heather Kiessling sold 23,124 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $126,719.52.

ASP Isotopes Stock Down 8.8%

ASPI opened at $5.63 on Friday. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. ASP Isotopes had a negative net margin of 644.40% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ASP Isotopes by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 503,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 99,553 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 185,953 shares of the company's stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 51,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ASP Isotopes by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes during the first quarter valued at about $30,551,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 8.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,503 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ASPI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ASPI

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

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