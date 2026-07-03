Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey Howard Sells 10,000 Shares

Key Points Atlanticus CEO Jeffrey Howard sold 10,000 shares on June 30 at an average price of $103.01, generating about $1.03 million. After the sale, he still held 663,265 shares, and the transaction reduced his ownership by 1.49%.

on June 30 at an average price of $103.01, generating about $1.03 million. After the sale, he still held 663,265 shares, and the transaction reduced his ownership by 1.49%. ATLC shares were down 7.1% and opened at $96.40, though the stock remains near the top of its 52-week range of $45.74 to $112.61. The company has a market value of about $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.39.

and opened at $96.40, though the stock remains near the top of its 52-week range of $45.74 to $112.61. The company has a market value of about $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.39. Atlanticus recently beat earnings expectations with quarterly EPS of $2.23 versus the $1.69 consensus, even as revenue came in below estimates. Analysts remain generally bullish, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.75.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC - Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Howard sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $1,030,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 663,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,322,927.65. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Atlanticus Stock Down 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $112.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.54. Atlanticus had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $679.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Corporation will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,265 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Atlanticus by 333.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,582 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Atlanticus by 11.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATLC shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Atlanticus from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Atlanticus from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Atlanticus from $105.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair set a $100.00 price objective on Atlanticus in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Atlanticus

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is a specialty financial services holding company that provides credit products and solutions to consumers across the United States. Through its subsidiaries, the company offers proprietary credit card programs, installment loan products and deposit accounts designed to serve customers who may have limited access to traditional credit. Atlanticus markets its offerings through a variety of channels, including direct‐to‐consumer online platforms, mail order, call centers and partnerships with retail and e-commerce businesses.

The company underwrites and services credit card portfolios under private-label and co-branded agreements, combining technology‐enabled underwriting with tailored customer service.

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