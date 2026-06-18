Francis Laurencio Sells 20,400 Shares of Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock

Key Points Atomera CFO Francis Laurencio sold 20,400 shares on June 15 at an average price of $9.44, totaling about $192,576. After the sale, he still held 253,353 shares, a 7.45% reduction in ownership.

on June 15 at an average price of $9.44, totaling about $192,576. After the sale, he still held 253,353 shares, a 7.45% reduction in ownership. ATOM shares were trading at $8.17 when the article was published, with a market cap of $316.34 million. The stock has ranged from a 52-week low of $1.89 to a high of $12.36.

when the article was published, with a market cap of $316.34 million. The stock has ranged from a 52-week low of $1.89 to a high of $12.36. Atomera recently reported a Q1 earnings miss, posting EPS of -$0.17 versus expectations of -$0.13 and revenue of just $0.01 million. Wall Street sentiment remains weak, with an average analyst rating of “Sell”.

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM - Get Free Report) CFO Francis Laurencio sold 20,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $192,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 253,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,391,652.32. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atomera Stock Performance

Shares of ATOM stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Atomera Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The business's fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $316.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atomera

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,210 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Atomera in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Atomera during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATOM has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atomera from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Atomera in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATOM

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Inc is a materials engineering company that develops and licenses advanced thin film technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its flagship offering, Mears Silicon Technology (MST), is designed to enhance transistor performance, improve power efficiency and boost device yields. Atomera's solutions are integrated into existing fabrication processes without major changes to equipment or materials flows, enabling foundries and integrated device manufacturers to adopt the technology with minimal disruption.

At the core of Atomera's business model is the licensing and patent-licensing of MST.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].