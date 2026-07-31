Insider Selling: AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells $233,280.00 in Stock

Key Points AtriCure insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 6,000 shares for $233,280, reducing his position by 6.49% to 86,511 shares. The sale follows additional insider transactions totaling roughly $1.42 million.

for $233,280, reducing his position by 6.49% to 86,511 shares. The sale follows additional insider transactions totaling roughly $1.42 million. AtriCure reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.18 versus the $0.13 estimate and revenue of $153.6 million versus $151.8 million expected. The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $0.24 to $0.32.

Despite recent insider selling and a 1.8% stock decline, analyst sentiment remains favorable: AtriCure has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $48.50, above its recent trading level.

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC - Get Free Report) insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $233,280.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,363,547.68. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AtriCure Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm's fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $43.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AtriCure had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. AtriCure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting AtriCure

Here are the key news stories impacting AtriCure this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS lowered its price target from $55 to $50 but maintained a Buy rating, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. The revised target remains supportive of the long-term outlook for AtriCure’s medical-device business. UBS price target report

UBS lowered its price target from $55 to $50 but maintained a rating, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. The revised target remains supportive of the long-term outlook for AtriCure’s medical-device business. Positive Sentiment: AtriCure recently exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting earnings per share of $0.18 versus an analyst estimate of $0.13 and revenue of $153.6 million versus estimates of $151.8 million. Results also improved from a loss in the year-ago period, supporting the company’s growth and profitability narrative. AtriCure earnings report

AtriCure recently exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting earnings per share of $0.18 versus an analyst estimate of $0.13 and revenue of $153.6 million versus estimates of $151.8 million. Results also improved from a loss in the year-ago period, supporting the company’s growth and profitability narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage is focused on whether options activity signals an unusually large upcoming move in ATRC. No specific direction is established, but elevated options interest may contribute to short-term volatility. AtriCure options activity article

Recent coverage is focused on whether options activity signals an unusually large upcoming move in ATRC. No specific direction is established, but elevated options interest may contribute to short-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also reviewing new share-registration filings. Such filings can provide AtriCure with financing flexibility, although the potential for future share issuance may raise dilution concerns. AtriCure share registration article

Investors are also reviewing new share-registration filings. Such filings can provide AtriCure with financing flexibility, although the potential for future share issuance may raise dilution concerns. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares: Director Sven Wehrwein reduced his holdings by about 38%, while executives Justin J. Noznesky and Vinayak Doraiswamy cut their positions by approximately 6% each. The sales, totaling roughly $1.42 million, may weigh on sentiment, particularly after ATRC’s strong recent run.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded AtriCure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AtriCure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AtriCure

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter worth $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc is a medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative therapies to treat atrial fibrillation (AF) and related conditions. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Mason, Ohio, AtriCure has established itself as a leader in surgical ablation devices designed to interrupt the errant electrical pathways that cause AF. The company's solutions are used by cardiac surgeons and electrophysiologists to reduce the risk of stroke and improve patient outcomes in the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent AF.

The company's product portfolio centers on its Synergy Surgical Ablation System, which delivers controlled radiofrequency energy in a minimally invasive format, and the cryoICE Cryoablation System, which offers an alternative ablation modality using precise freezing techniques.

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