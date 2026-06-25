Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) COO Luvizotto Glauber Rosa Sells 6,323 Shares of Stock

Key Points COO Luvizotto Glauber Rosa sold 6,323 Aura Minerals shares on June 22 at an average price of $65.22, generating about $412,386. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 22 at an average price of $65.22, generating about $412,386. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Aura Minerals recently boosted its quarterly dividend to $0.78 per share from $0.66, equal to a $3.12 annualized payout and a 5.4% yield. However, the payout ratio is high at 288.89%.

to $0.78 per share from $0.66, equal to a $3.12 annualized payout and a 5.4% yield. However, the payout ratio is high at 288.89%. Analyst sentiment is mixed, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60. Recent ratings ranged from Buy to Strong Sell, reflecting divided views on the stock.

Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) COO Luvizotto Glauber Rosa sold 6,323 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $412,386.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 434,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,325,372.10. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUGO opened at $57.89 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.87. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $110.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 111.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Aura Minerals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Aura Minerals's payout ratio is 288.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AUGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aura Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Aura Minerals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research lowered Aura Minerals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Aura Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Minerals presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Read Our Latest Report on AUGO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUGO. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,284,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Aura Minerals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 977,212 shares of the company's stock worth $79,740,000 after buying an additional 291,623 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Aura Minerals by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 877,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,225,000 after acquiring an additional 71,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,097,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Aura Minerals by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 623,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,439,000 after acquiring an additional 153,828 shares in the last quarter.

About Aura Minerals

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

Further Reading

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