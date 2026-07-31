Insider Selling: AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Insider Sells $63,097.92 in Stock

Key Points AvePoint insider Brian Michael Brown sold 4,824 shares for $63,097.92 at an average price of $13.08 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. He retained 814,840 shares after the transaction and also sold an additional 5,176 shares the following day.

for $63,097.92 at an average price of $13.08 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. He retained 814,840 shares after the transaction and also sold an additional 5,176 shares the following day. AvePoint reported quarterly revenue of $117.24 million, exceeding estimates, but earnings of $0.07 per share fell short of the $0.08 consensus forecast. The stock opened at $12.82, with a market capitalization of approximately $2.72 billion.

Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, giving AvePoint a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $16.44, compared with the reported share price.

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 4,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $63,097.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 814,840 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,107.20. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, Brian Michael Brown sold 5,176 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $67,598.56.

AvePoint Stock Down 1.5%

AvePoint stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 1.16.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 10.55%.The company had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 11.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,962 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AvePoint by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AvePoint by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in AvePoint by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,700 shares of the company's stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company's stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AVPT. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised AvePoint from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.44.

Read Our Latest Report on AvePoint

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc (NASDAQ:AVPT) is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint's flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

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