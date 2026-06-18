Insider Selling: AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Director Sells 6,172 Shares of Stock

Key Points AXT Director David Chang sold 8,333 shares on June 15 at an average price of $111.17, totaling about $926,380. After the sale, he still directly owned 65,165 shares.

on June 15 at an average price of $111.17, totaling about $926,380. After the sale, he still directly owned 65,165 shares. AXT shares were down 1.0% in trading, opening at $92.11, with the company carrying a market cap of $6.03 billion and a 1-year range of $1.80 to $143.16.

in trading, opening at $92.11, with the company carrying a market cap of $6.03 billion and a 1-year range of $1.80 to $143.16. Recent results and outlook were mixed: AXT beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates in its latest report, and analysts currently have a consensus Hold rating with an average target price of $43.80.

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) Director Jesse Chen sold 6,172 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $711,261.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,793,691. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jesse Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Jesse Chen sold 13,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,245,010.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Jesse Chen sold 9,000 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.73, for a total value of $780,570.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Jesse Chen sold 1,500 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $139,950.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Jesse Chen sold 6,000 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $564,000.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Jesse Chen sold 6,133 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.28, for a total value of $664,081.24.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Jesse Chen sold 4,000 shares of AXT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.36, for a total value of $445,440.00.

AXT Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $92.11 on Thursday. AXT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $143.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.12 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%.The company had revenue of $26.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.22 million. AXT has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXT Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on AXT from $8.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings raised AXT from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities set a $125.00 price target on AXT in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on AXT to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXTI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company's stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].