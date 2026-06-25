Jennifer Cook Sells 37,167 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

Key Points BridgeBio Pharma director Jennifer Cook sold 37,167 shares on June 24 at an average price of $70.00, totaling about $2.6 million. After the sale, she retained 8,383 shares, representing an 81.6% reduction in her position.

on June 24 at an average price of $70.00, totaling about $2.6 million. After the sale, she retained 8,383 shares, representing an 81.6% reduction in her position. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , meaning it was scheduled in advance rather than executed on a discretionary basis.

, meaning it was scheduled in advance rather than executed on a discretionary basis. BridgeBio’s stock was trading slightly higher and analysts remain bullish, with the shares up 0.9% to $69.26 and Wall Street assigning a “Moderate Buy” rating with an average price target of $92.90.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO - Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Cook sold 37,167 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,601,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,810. This trade represents a 81.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of BBIO opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average is $71.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.97. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $84.94.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $194.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $4,620,000. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 81,959 shares of the company's stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $789,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 14,211.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 994,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,783,000 after buying an additional 987,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BBIO

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio's pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

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