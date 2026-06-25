Simon Stertzer Purchases 39,000 Shares of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Stock

Key Points BioCardia director Simon Stertzer bought 39,000 shares at $1.00 each, a $39,000 transaction that lifted his holdings to 166,338 shares, or a 30.63% increase in ownership.

bought 39,000 shares at $1.00 each, a $39,000 transaction that lifted his holdings to 166,338 shares, or a 30.63% increase in ownership. BCDA shares rose 6% and opened at $1.06, giving the company a market value of about $12.06 million; the stock has traded between $0.78 and $2.45 over the past year.

and opened at $1.06, giving the company a market value of about $12.06 million; the stock has traded between $0.78 and $2.45 over the past year. Analysts remain mixed on the stock, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00, while the company recently reported a quarterly EPS loss of $0.21, missing expectations.

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA - Get Free Report) Director Simon Stertzer acquired 39,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 166,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,338. This represents a 30.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BioCardia Stock Up 6.0%

NASDAQ BCDA opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.51. BioCardia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that BioCardia, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCardia

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BioCardia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioCardia by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioCardia in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BioCardia

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel cell-based therapies for patients with cardiovascular disease. The company's core focus lies in advancing regenerative medicine approaches that address both chronic heart failure and acute myocardial infarction. BioCardia leverages proprietary delivery technologies to optimize the targeted administration of therapeutic cells directly into the heart muscle.

The company's flagship products include the Helix Transendocardial Delivery System and the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System.

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