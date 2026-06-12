Insider Buying: Big Digital Energy, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BGDE) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director Kyle Danges bought 3,000 shares of Big Digital Energy on June 11 at an average price of $6.93 per share, totaling $20,790 .

bought 3,000 shares of Big Digital Energy on June 11 at an average price of per share, totaling . The purchase lifted Danges’ ownership to 3,000 shares, representing a significant new stake in the company.

BGDE has struggled financially and sentiment remains weak: the company recently reported a quarterly EPS loss of $12.11 on revenue of $3.23 million, and analysts currently rate the stock a “Reduce” with some bearish ratings.

Big Digital Energy, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BGDE - Get Free Report) Director Kyle Danges bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $20,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,790. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Big Digital Energy, Inc. Common Stock Stock Performance

Shares of Big Digital Energy, Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. Big Digital Energy, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock's fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 5.06.

Big Digital Energy, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:BGDE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($12.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($10.40) by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BGDE shares. Wall Street Zen cut Big Digital Energy, Inc. Common Stock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Big Digital Energy, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Digital Energy, Inc. Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Report on Big Digital Energy, Inc. Common Stock

About Big Digital Energy, Inc. Common Stock

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company formed to identify, acquire and operate businesses in the digital infrastructure sector. Incorporated in Delaware, the company focuses on high-growth areas such as data centers, fiber-optic networks, wireless towers and other critical infrastructure that supports the global digital economy.

The company completed its initial public offering in July 2021, raising capital to pursue its business combination objectives.

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