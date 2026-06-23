BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Lea Anne Ottinger Sells 2,792 Shares

Key Points BJ's Restaurants EVP Kendra Miller sold 19,261 shares on June 18 at an average price of $55.60, totaling about $1.07 million. After the sale, she still held 28,599 shares, a 40.24% reduction in her ownership stake.

on June 18 at an average price of $55.60, totaling about $1.07 million. After the sale, she still held 28,599 shares, a 40.24% reduction in her ownership stake. BJRI stock was trading near its 52-week high , opening at $54.72 and up 0.3% on the day. The shares have ranged from $28.46 to $56.21 over the past year.

, opening at $54.72 and up 0.3% on the day. The shares have ranged from $28.46 to $56.21 over the past year. Analysts remain cautious on the stock, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00. The company recently beat revenue estimates but missed EPS expectations in its latest quarterly report.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI - Get Free Report) Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 2,792 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $149,372.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,124,003.50. This represents a 6.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BJ's Restaurants Stock Performance

BJRI stock opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $358.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $356.97 million. BJ's Restaurants had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BJ's Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ's Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BJ's Restaurants by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of BJ's Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,957 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 53,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BJ's Restaurants by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,617 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BJ's Restaurants from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BJ's Restaurants from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded BJ's Restaurants from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on BJ's Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc is a publicly traded casual dining chain known for its deep‐dish pizzas, California‐style thin crust offerings and in‐house craft beer selections. Operating under the BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse brand, the company combines a microbrewery concept with full‐service dining, offering an extensive menu that includes appetizers, salads, pasta dishes, sandwiches and the signature Pizookie dessert.

Founded in 1978 in Orange County, California, BJ's Restaurants began as BJ's Chicago Pizzeria, bringing a Chicago‐style pizza experience to the West Coast.

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