Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) Insider Sells $287,363.04 in Stock

Key Points CTO David Tsao sold 20,000 Billiontoone shares on June 15 at an average price of $102.27, totaling about $2.05 million . The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

sold 20,000 Billiontoone shares on June 15 at an average price of $102.27, totaling about . The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Tsao retained just 1,000 shares, cutting his direct stake by 95.24% . The filing was disclosed with the SEC.

. The filing was disclosed with the SEC. Billiontoone recently posted strong quarterly results, including EPS of $0.34 versus a $0.01 estimate and revenue growth of 83.8% year over year. Wall Street currently rates the stock a Moderate Buy with an average target price of $125.29.

Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) insider Bosch John Roderick Ten sold 2,832 shares of Billiontoone stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $287,363.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,202.96. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Billiontoone Trading Down 1.3%

Billiontoone stock opened at $99.38 on Thursday. Billiontoone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.96 and a 52 week high of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 180.69. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.40.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Billiontoone, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Billiontoone

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Billiontoone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,786,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Billiontoone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,373,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Billiontoone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Billiontoone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Billiontoone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,063,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLLN has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Billiontoone from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Billiontoone from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Billiontoone from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Billiontoone from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Billiontoone from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $125.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on BLLN

About Billiontoone

BillionToOne (NASDAQ: BLLN) is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

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