Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Director Sells $61,416.27 in Stock

Key Points Bumble director Ann Mather sold 22,013 shares on June 9 at an average price of $2.79, totaling about $61,416. The sale cut her direct holdings by 15.74% to 117,853 shares.

on June 9 at an average price of $2.79, totaling about $61,416. The sale cut her direct holdings by 15.74% to 117,853 shares. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , indicating the sale was scheduled in advance rather than tied to a specific immediate event.

, indicating the sale was scheduled in advance rather than tied to a specific immediate event. Bumble’s stock remains under pressure, trading near its 52-week low at $2.74 versus a high of $8.64, while analysts currently have a cautious “Reduce” consensus and average price target of $4.33.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL - Get Free Report) Director Ann Mather sold 22,013 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $61,416.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 117,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,809.87. This represents a 15.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $355.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.89. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $8.64.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $212.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.59 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 72.04%.Bumble's quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bumble from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Bumble from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bumble from $3.90 to $3.60 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $4.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMBL

Institutional Trading of Bumble

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 52.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,164,004 shares of the company's stock worth $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820,205 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,337,549 shares of the company's stock worth $19,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 48.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,213,887 shares of the company's stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,487 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $6,013,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc operates a technology platform designed to facilitate social and professional connections through its suite of apps, most notably the flagship Bumble dating app. The company's core premise is to empower users—particularly women—to make the first move, helping to reshape traditional dating dynamics. In addition to its dating function, Bumble offers mode-switching features that allow users to find friends through “Bumble BFF” or pursue professional networking opportunities via “Bumble Bizz.”

Beyond the Bumble app, the company also owns and operates Badoo, a social discovery platform with a substantial global footprint, particularly in Europe and Latin America.

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