Insider Buying: Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Director Buys $999,990.00 in Stock

Key Points Burning Rock Biotech director Yusheng Han made a large insider purchase , buying 111,110 shares at $9.00 each for a total of $999,990. The transaction increased his direct stake to 18,018,546 shares, worth about $162.2 million.

, buying 111,110 shares at $9.00 each for a total of $999,990. The transaction increased his direct stake to 18,018,546 shares, worth about $162.2 million. Han has been actively buying shares in multiple recent transactions , including several purchases in mid-to-late June totaling millions of dollars. These repeated buys suggest notable insider confidence in the company.

, including several purchases in mid-to-late June totaling millions of dollars. These repeated buys suggest notable insider confidence in the company. The stock has been volatile but was up 9.6% in Friday trading, opening at $9.82, while the company reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss earlier in June. Despite the earnings beat on EPS, analysts still rate BNR a consensus “Sell.”

Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNR - Get Free Report) Director Yusheng Han acquired 111,110 shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,018,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $162,166,914. This trade represents a 0.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yusheng Han also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Yusheng Han acquired 24,900 shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Yusheng Han bought 250,000 shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Yusheng Han bought 5,990 shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $44,925.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Yusheng Han purchased 104,650 shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $779,642.50.

On Friday, June 12th, Yusheng Han purchased 210,000 shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $1,942,500.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Yusheng Han purchased 24,760 shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $216,402.40.

Burning Rock Biotech Trading Up 9.6%

BNR stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $41.72. The business's 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $103.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.29) by $2.09. The business had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.21 million. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,185 shares of the company's stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,407 shares of the company's stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crcm LP raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crcm LP now owns 221,575 shares of the company's stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Burning Rock Biotech has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ: BNR) is a precision oncology company specializing in the development and commercialization of next-generation sequencing (NGS)–based cancer diagnostics. The company's core business revolves around liquid biopsy tests, which analyze circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from blood samples to detect genetic mutations associated with various solid tumors. By enabling noninvasive profiling of tumor genomics, Burning Rock Biotech aims to guide personalized therapy decisions and monitor treatment response in cancer patients.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Burning Rock Biotech launched its first clinical services in the mid-2010s and subsequently expanded its laboratory network across major Chinese cities.

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