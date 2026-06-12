Stephanie Adkins Sells 1,600 Shares of Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Princeton Bancorp insider Stephanie Adkins sold 1,600 shares on June 10 at an average price of $35.04, totaling $56,064. After the sale, she still held 21,272 shares, a 7% reduction in her position.

Princeton Bancorp insider Stephanie Adkins sold 1,600 shares on June 10 at an average price of $35.04, totaling $56,064. After the sale, she still held 21,272 shares, a 7% reduction in her position. Stock performance and valuation: The stock rose 1.2% and opened at $36.93, near its 12-month high of $37.99. Princeton Bancorp has a market cap of $251.49 million and trades at a P/E ratio of 12.91.

The stock rose 1.2% and opened at $36.93, near its 12-month high of $37.99. Princeton Bancorp has a market cap of $251.49 million and trades at a P/E ratio of 12.91. Financial results and dividend: The company recently beat quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $0.91 EPS versus the $0.85 consensus estimate. It also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, equal to an annualized yield of 3.8%.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN - Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Adkins sold 1,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $56,064.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,370.88. This represents a 7.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Princeton Bancorp stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $251.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.49. The business's 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Princeton Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 14.20%.The company had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Princeton Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BPRN shares. Zacks Research upgraded Princeton Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Princeton Bancorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Princeton Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Princeton Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 561,737 shares of the company's stock worth $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 14.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 80,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 42,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company's stock.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Princeton Bank, a community-focused financial institution based in Princeton, New Jersey. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of personal and business banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and local enterprises in central and southern New Jersey.

The company’s core offerings include checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and refinancing, as well as treasury management solutions for small-to-medium-sized businesses.

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