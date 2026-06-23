BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Director Sydnie Karras Purchases 17,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points BuzzFeed Director Eric Gould bought 33,000 shares on June 17 at an average price of $1.44, for a total of $47,520, giving him direct ownership of 33,000 shares.

bought 33,000 shares on June 17 at an average price of $1.44, for a total of $47,520, giving him direct ownership of 33,000 shares. The purchase comes as BZFD stock trades around $1.42, with a market cap of $53.45 million and a volatile profile reflected by a beta of 3.74.

trades around $1.42, with a market cap of $53.45 million and a volatile profile reflected by a beta of 3.74. BuzzFeed recently reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results, posting a loss of $0.40 per share on revenue of $31.57 million, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus “Reduce” with a $1.00 price target.

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD - Get Free Report) Director Sydnie Karras purchased 17,000 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $24,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,480. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZFD opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.74. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $31.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.08 million. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 97.22% and a negative net margin of 33.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BZFD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BuzzFeed to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings raised BuzzFeed from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BuzzFeed

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZFD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 1,615.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,136 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 35.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 66,895 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BuzzFeed by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 79,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company's stock.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc operates as a digital media and technology company specializing in news, entertainment, and social content. The company produces articles, videos and quizzes that target diverse audiences across web, mobile and social platforms. In addition to editorial content, BuzzFeed offers a suite of advertising solutions, including native advertising, branded content and programmatic display, designed to blend seamlessly with its editorial offerings and engage consumers at scale.

Founded in 2006 by Jonah Peretti and John S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].