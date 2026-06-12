Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) CEO Acquires $26,400.00 in Stock

Key Points Baozun CEO Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares on June 10 at an average price of $2.64, spending $26,400. After the purchase, he owned 1,553,872 shares valued at about $4.1 million.

on June 10 at an average price of $2.64, spending $26,400. After the purchase, he owned 1,553,872 shares valued at about $4.1 million. This was part of a recent series of insider purchases by Qiu, who has repeatedly bought 10,000-share blocks of Baozun stock throughout late May and early June, signaling continued confidence.

by Qiu, who has repeatedly bought 10,000-share blocks of Baozun stock throughout late May and early June, signaling continued confidence. Baozun shares were trading up 4.2% to $2.70, while the company reported flat quarterly EPS and $345.35 million in revenue in its latest earnings release.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) CEO Wenbin Qiu purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,553,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,102,222.08. This trade represents a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wenbin Qiu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Wenbin Qiu purchased 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $26,300.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Wenbin Qiu purchased 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 16,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,240.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 17,500 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 11,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,810.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 11,500 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $30,245.00.

Baozun Trading Up 4.2%

Baozun stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.51. Baozun Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.88.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $345.35 million for the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baozun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Baozun by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,414,558 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 113,058 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Baozun by 75,465,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 754,659 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 754,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Baozun by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,016 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Baozun by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 470,256 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 81,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Baozun by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 346,764 shares of the technology company's stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 76,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BZUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Baozun to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Baozun in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Baozun from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Baozun

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc is a leading pure-play e-commerce solutions provider based in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in helping global and domestic brands establish and manage their online stores across major Chinese platforms, including Tmall, JD.com, and WeChat. By offering a one-stop service model, Baozun enables brand owners to outsource the complexities of digital retail operations and focus on product development and customer engagement.

The company's suite of services encompasses store design and setup, digital marketing and promotion, technology integration, order fulfillment, warehousing and logistics, customer care, and data analytics.

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