Insider Buying: Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Baozun CEO Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares on June 15 at an average price of $2.79, totaling $27,900. The purchase lifted his ownership to 1,583,872 shares.

on June 15 at an average price of $2.79, totaling $27,900. The purchase lifted his ownership to 1,583,872 shares. This was part of a steady buying streak : Qiu has repeatedly purchased 10,000-share blocks in recent weeks, including trades on June 12, June 10, June 8, and several dates in late May and April.

: Qiu has repeatedly purchased 10,000-share blocks in recent weeks, including trades on June 12, June 10, June 8, and several dates in late May and April. Baozun’s stock was up slightly and fundamentals remain mixed, with shares opening at $2.74 and the company reporting $345.35 million in quarterly revenue but $0.00 EPS in its latest earnings release.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) CEO Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,583,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,419,002.88. This represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wenbin Qiu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Wenbin Qiu bought 16,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $50,240.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 17,500 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00.

Baozun Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $158.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $345.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Baozun by 75,465,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 754,659 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 754,658 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Baozun by 579.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,052 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 122,865 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Baozun by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,414,558 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 113,058 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Baozun by 346.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,165 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 97,134 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Baozun from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Baozun to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Baozun in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Baozun has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Report on Baozun

About Baozun

Baozun Inc is a leading pure-play e-commerce solutions provider based in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in helping global and domestic brands establish and manage their online stores across major Chinese platforms, including Tmall, JD.com, and WeChat. By offering a one-stop service model, Baozun enables brand owners to outsource the complexities of digital retail operations and focus on product development and customer engagement.

The company's suite of services encompasses store design and setup, digital marketing and promotion, technology integration, order fulfillment, warehousing and logistics, customer care, and data analytics.

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