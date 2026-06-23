Insider Buying: Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) CEO Acquires $28,300.00 in Stock

Key Points Baozun insider Junhua Wu bought 18,500 shares on June 17 at an average price of $2.84, spending $52,540 and lifting their holdings to 224,770 shares. The purchase increased their position by 8.97%.

bought 18,500 shares on June 17 at an average price of $2.84, spending $52,540 and lifting their holdings to 224,770 shares. The purchase increased their position by 8.97%. Wu has been actively accumulating shares over the past several weeks, with multiple additional purchases in June, May, and April. Those trades include buys ranging from 5,372 to 30,886 shares at prices mostly between $2.40 and $2.70.

over the past several weeks, with multiple additional purchases in June, May, and April. Those trades include buys ranging from 5,372 to 30,886 shares at prices mostly between $2.40 and $2.70. Baozun stock opened at $2.72 and the company has a market cap of $157.36 million, with shares trading near their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The latest quarterly report showed $345.35 million in revenue and $0.00 EPS, while analysts currently have an average rating of “Reduce”.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) CEO Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of Baozun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,603,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,538,957.76. This trade represents a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wenbin Qiu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 16,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $50,240.00.

Baozun Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of BZUN opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.51. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $345.35 million for the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Baozun in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Baozun from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Baozun

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Baozun by 51.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,043 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc is a leading pure-play e-commerce solutions provider based in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in helping global and domestic brands establish and manage their online stores across major Chinese platforms, including Tmall, JD.com, and WeChat. By offering a one-stop service model, Baozun enables brand owners to outsource the complexities of digital retail operations and focus on product development and customer engagement.

The company's suite of services encompasses store design and setup, digital marketing and promotion, technology integration, order fulfillment, warehousing and logistics, customer care, and data analytics.

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