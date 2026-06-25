Insider Buying: Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Baozun CEO Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares on Monday at an average price of $2.81, spending $28,100. The purchase increased his holdings to 1,623,872 shares.

on Monday at an average price of $2.81, spending $28,100. The purchase increased his holdings to 1,623,872 shares. Qiu has been buying 10,000 shares repeatedly over multiple recent trading days in May and June, signaling steady insider accumulation of Baozun stock.

over multiple recent trading days in May and June, signaling steady insider accumulation of Baozun stock. Baozun shares were up 3.8% and opened at $2.88, while the company reported flat quarterly EPS and $345.35 million in revenue in its latest earnings release.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) CEO Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,623,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,563,080.32. This represents a 0.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wenbin Qiu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $26,300.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Wenbin Qiu bought 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 10,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00.

Baozun Stock Up 3.8%

BZUN stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.51. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $345.35 million for the quarter. Baozun had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baozun

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 75,465,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 754,659 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 754,658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 579.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,052 shares of the technology company's stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 122,865 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,414,558 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 113,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 346.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 97,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BZUN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Baozun in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Baozun from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Baozun

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc is a leading pure-play e-commerce solutions provider based in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in helping global and domestic brands establish and manage their online stores across major Chinese platforms, including Tmall, JD.com, and WeChat. By offering a one-stop service model, Baozun enables brand owners to outsource the complexities of digital retail operations and focus on product development and customer engagement.

The company's suite of services encompasses store design and setup, digital marketing and promotion, technology integration, order fulfillment, warehousing and logistics, customer care, and data analytics.

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