CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Insider Jennifer Ladd Hanson Sells 2,499 Shares

Key Points CarGurus insider Jennifer Ladd Hanson sold 2,499 shares on July 1 at an average price of $34.56, totaling about $86,365. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan , and she still holds 92,894 shares.

on July 1 at an average price of $34.56, totaling about $86,365. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and she still holds 92,894 shares. The company recently reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results , with EPS of $0.58 versus a $0.56 estimate and revenue of $243.56 million, up 8.2% year over year. CarGurus also issued Q2 2026 guidance of $0.57 to $0.64 EPS.

, with EPS of $0.58 versus a $0.56 estimate and revenue of $243.56 million, up 8.2% year over year. CarGurus also issued of $0.57 to $0.64 EPS. Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple analysts raising targets or ratings and a consensus rating of Moderate Buy. The stock traded at $36.24, near a consensus price target of $37.77.

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Ladd Hanson sold 2,499 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $86,365.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 92,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,416.64. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CARG stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $39.42. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CarGurus had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 15.57%.The firm had revenue of $243.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. CarGurus's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. CarGurus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CarGurus from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CarGurus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CarGurus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company's stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company's stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in CarGurus by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,039 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,583 shares of the company's stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company's stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company's core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

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