Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Director Allison Wing Sells 530 Shares of Stock

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) Director Allison Wing sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.58, for a total transaction of $443,917.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,547,918.36. The trade was a 14.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Casey's General Stores Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Casey's General Stores stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $819.83. The stock had a trading volume of 272,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,474. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $823.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $722.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $490.00 and a 1 year high of $927.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.33 billion. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Casey's General Stores's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 21.14 EPS for the current year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This is a boost from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Casey's General Stores's payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey's General Stores

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $420,416,000 after buying an additional 52,250 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Casey's General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 103.5% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,448 shares of the company's stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey's General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Casey's General Stores by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 140,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Stephens set a $975.00 target price on Casey's General Stores and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. William Blair began coverage on Casey's General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Casey's General Stores from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Casey's General Stores from $719.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Casey's General Stores to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey's General Stores currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $939.29.

View Our Latest Report on CASY

More Casey's General Stores News

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said he would “buy 10 shares” of Casey's General Stores every three weeks, which may reinforce a constructive long-term view among retail investors. Jim Cramer Suggests Buying 10 Casey’s Shares Every Three Weeks

Jim Cramer said he would “buy 10 shares” of Casey's General Stores every three weeks, which may reinforce a constructive long-term view among retail investors. Positive Sentiment: Casey's recently boosted its quarterly dividend to $0.65 per share from $0.57, signaling confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns.

Casey's recently boosted its quarterly dividend to $0.65 per share from $0.57, signaling confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, with revenue and EPS both coming in above estimates, which continues to support the stock’s longer-term strength.

The company’s latest earnings beat expectations, with revenue and EPS both coming in above estimates, which continues to support the stock’s longer-term strength. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 reported shares, so there is no meaningful bearish short positioning signal in the latest update.

Short-interest data showed 0 reported shares, so there is no meaningful bearish short positioning signal in the latest update. Negative Sentiment: CEO Darren Rebelez sold 19,000 shares, a sizable reduction in his holdings, which can weigh on sentiment even if the sale was preplanned or personal. SEC Filing

CEO Darren Rebelez sold 19,000 shares, a sizable reduction in his holdings, which can weigh on sentiment even if the sale was preplanned or personal. Negative Sentiment: CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. also sold 5,700 shares, adding to the impression that insiders are taking profits after the stock’s recent rally. SEC Filing

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].