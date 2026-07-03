CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Director William Burke Sells 2,207 Shares

Key Points Director William Burke sold 2,207 CeriBell shares on June 30 at an average price of $19.84, worth about $43,787. After the sale, he still held 23,022 shares.

on June 30 at an average price of $19.84, worth about $43,787. After the sale, he still held 23,022 shares. CeriBell shares were down about 2.2% and opened Friday at $19.55. The company has a market cap of roughly $741.7 million, with a 52-week range of $10.85 to $24.33.

and opened Friday at $19.55. The company has a market cap of roughly $741.7 million, with a 52-week range of $10.85 to $24.33. Recent earnings missed expectations, with quarterly EPS of -$0.52 versus the expected -$0.39, though revenue of $26.49 million slightly topped estimates. Analysts currently view the stock as a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $22.20.

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) Director William Burke sold 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $43,786.88. Following the sale, the director owned 23,022 shares in the company, valued at $456,756.48. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CeriBell Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ CBLL opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CeriBell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). CeriBell had a negative net margin of 63.51% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.09 million. On average, analysts predict that CeriBell, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBLL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CeriBell by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CeriBell by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,360 shares of the company's stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in CeriBell by 3,971.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CeriBell by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CeriBell in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on CeriBell from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CeriBell from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CeriBell presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CeriBell

About CeriBell

CeriBell Corp (NASDAQ: CBLL) is a healthcare technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of automated newborn hearing screening devices. The company offers a suite of medical diagnostic tools based on otoacoustic emissions (OAE) and auditory brainstem response (ABR) technologies, enabling early detection of auditory impairments in infants. CeriBell's solutions are used in hospitals, birthing centers and audiology clinics to support universal newborn hearing screening programs aimed at improving language development outcomes through prompt intervention.

The company's product portfolio includes handheld and desktop screening units, proprietary software for data management, and accessories designed to streamline testing workflows.

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