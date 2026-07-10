CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) CEO Xingjuan Chao Sells 39,000 Shares

Key Points CeriBell CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 39,000 shares on July 7 at an average price of $19.90, totaling about $776,100. After the sale, Chao still held 802,317 shares valued at roughly $16.0 million.

on July 7 at an average price of $19.90, totaling about $776,100. After the sale, Chao still held 802,317 shares valued at roughly $16.0 million. This was part of a series of recent insider sales by Chao, including additional share sales on June 8, May 21, and May 5. The latest transaction reduced their ownership by 4.64%.

by Chao, including additional share sales on June 8, May 21, and May 5. The latest transaction reduced their ownership by 4.64%. CeriBell’s stock was up 1.2% and opened at $19.64, while analysts currently rate the shares a “Moderate Buy” with a consensus target price of $22.20. The company recently missed earnings per share estimates but posted revenue slightly above expectations.

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 39,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $776,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 802,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,966,108.30. This represents a 4.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xingjuan Chao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Xingjuan Chao sold 39,000 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $714,870.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Xingjuan Chao sold 6,030 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,540.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Xingjuan Chao sold 39,000 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $783,900.00.

CeriBell Stock Up 1.2%

CBLL stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. CeriBell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.09 million. CeriBell had a negative net margin of 63.51% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CeriBell, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CeriBell from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CeriBell from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBLL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CeriBell

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBLL. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in CeriBell by 3,971.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CeriBell during the third quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in CeriBell by 1,178.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CeriBell by 353.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter.

About CeriBell

CeriBell Corp (NASDAQ: CBLL) is a healthcare technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of automated newborn hearing screening devices. The company offers a suite of medical diagnostic tools based on otoacoustic emissions (OAE) and auditory brainstem response (ABR) technologies, enabling early detection of auditory impairments in infants. CeriBell's solutions are used in hospitals, birthing centers and audiology clinics to support universal newborn hearing screening programs aimed at improving language development outcomes through prompt intervention.

The company's product portfolio includes handheld and desktop screening units, proprietary software for data management, and accessories designed to streamline testing workflows.

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