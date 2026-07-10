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David Barter Sells 41,734 Shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Stock

July 10, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Cellebrite DI CFO David Barter sold 41,734 shares on July 8 at an average price of $16.38, for proceeds of about $683,603. After the sale, he still owned 334,219 shares.
  • Analysts remain broadly constructive on CLBT, with five Buy ratings and one Hold rating. The consensus rating is Moderate Buy, and the average price target is $21.40.
  • Institutional ownership remains significant, with 45.88% of the stock held by institutional investors. Several funds recently increased their positions in the company.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT - Get Free Report) CFO David Barter sold 41,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $683,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 334,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,507.22. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

CLBT stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business's 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Cellebrite DI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Cellebrite DI from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.40.


Get Our Latest Analysis on Cellebrite DI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,900 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in Cellebrite DI by 421.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellebrite DI

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company's technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company's flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

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