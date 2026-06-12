Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Insider Sells $67,191.60 in Stock

Key Points Clearfield insider Anis Khemakhem sold 1,684 shares on June 9 at an average price of $39.90, totaling $67,191.60. The sale reduced the insider’s ownership by 6.28%.

sold 1,684 shares on June 9 at an average price of $39.90, totaling $67,191.60. The sale reduced the insider’s ownership by 6.28%. Clearfield’s stock recently traded around $39.99, below its 52-week high of $52.73 but above its low of $23.76. The company has a market cap of $543.46 million and a beta of 2.08.

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.75. Clearfield also reported quarterly revenue of $34.39 million, topping expectations, while EPS matched estimates.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD - Get Free Report) insider Anis Khemakhem sold 1,684 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $67,191.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,527.40. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Clearfield stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $543.46 million, a PE ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 2.08. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.58 million. Clearfield has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.210 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 1,705.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 479,741 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 453,173 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 445.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 179,640 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 146,690 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 286.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,014 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 115,626 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 48.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,610 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 85,610 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLFD. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Clearfield from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clearfield

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc (NASDAQ: CLFD) is a Minneapolis-based company specializing in fiber management products for broadband network deployments. The company's core offerings include fiber distribution hubs, enclosures, splice trays, patching panels and connectivity accessories designed to simplify installation and maintenance of fiber-optic networks. Clearfield's modular FieldSmart™ platform provides a scalable approach for service providers, utilities and enterprise organizations looking to expand or upgrade their fiber infrastructure.

Clearfield serves a diverse customer base that includes cable and internet service providers, telecommunications operators, wireless carriers, utilities and municipalities.

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