Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) Major Shareholder Sells $27,022.92 in Stock

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 225,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total value of $27,022.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,838,075 shares in the company, valued at $220,569. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Financial Lp Hrt purchased 2,159,052 shares of Clearmind Medicine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $323,857.80.

Clearmind Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of CMND opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.64. Clearmind Medicine Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $524.00. The stock's fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92.

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($33.20) EPS for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Clearmind Medicine to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearmind Medicine

About Clearmind Medicine

Clearmind Medicine, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychoplastogen-based therapeutics for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company leverages a proprietary chemistry platform to design small-molecule compounds that promote rapid and sustained neural plasticity without the hallucinogenic effects typically associated with psychedelic agents. By targeting fundamental mechanisms of synaptic growth and repair, Clearmind aims to address conditions ranging from mood and anxiety disorders to cognitive impairment in dementia.

Clearmind's pipeline includes multiple preclinical and early clinical candidates.

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