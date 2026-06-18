Hemab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COAG) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,536,844.54 in Stock

Key Points Ra Capital Management , Hemab Therapeutics’ major shareholder, bought 61,523 shares on June 16 for about $1.54 million at an average price of $24.98 per share. After the purchase, it held 6.44 million shares , worth roughly $161 million .

, Hemab Therapeutics’ major shareholder, bought on June 16 for about at an average price of per share. After the purchase, it held , worth roughly . The investor has been actively adding to its position with multiple recent buys in May and June, including a 2.675 million-share purchase on May 4. These transactions were disclosed in SEC filings, as required for large shareholders.

with multiple recent buys in May and June, including a purchase on May 4. These transactions were disclosed in SEC filings, as required for large shareholders. Hemab Therapeutics stock was trading up 3.7% to $26.45, and analysts currently have a Buy consensus with an average price target of $41.40. The clinical-stage biotech reported a quarterly EPS of ($23.98) in its latest earnings release.

Hemab Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COAG - Get Free Report) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 61,523 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,536,844.54. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 6,444,637 shares in the company, valued at $160,987,032.26. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,146 shares of Hemab Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $152,973.94.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 996 shares of Hemab Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $24,840.24.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,802 shares of Hemab Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $94,935.94.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,387 shares of Hemab Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $159,036.30.

On Monday, May 11th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 39,869 shares of Hemab Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $989,149.89.

On Friday, May 8th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,483 shares of Hemab Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $37,045.34.

On Thursday, May 7th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,906 shares of Hemab Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $242,300.76.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 68,018 shares of Hemab Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,242.80.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 97,411 shares of Hemab Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,399,232.93.

On Monday, May 4th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,675,000 shares of Hemab Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $48,150,000.00.

Hemab Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of COAG stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. Hemab Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $36.61.

Hemab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COAG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($23.98) EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hemab Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Hemab Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Hemab Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hemab Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hemab Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hemab Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $41.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hemab Therapeutics

About Hemab Therapeutics

Hemab Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for people with serious bleeding and thrombotic disorders. The company's research is centered on treatments designed to address diseases of the blood and coagulation system, with the goal of improving outcomes for patients who may not be adequately served by existing options.

Hemab's pipeline includes drug candidates aimed at rare hematologic conditions, including factor XI-related approaches and other programs in inherited bleeding disorders.

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