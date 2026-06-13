Grigorios Siokas Purchases 218,447 Shares of Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM - Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 218,447 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,873.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,481,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,179.68. This represents a 1.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 701,447 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $161,332.81.

Cosmos Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COSM opened at $0.21 on Friday. Cosmos Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cosmos Health Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cosmos Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cosmos Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: The company reported annualized sales above $1.5 million for its C-Scrub and C-Sept antiseptic brands in the UK and Greece, and outlined EU expansion plans that could target $7.4 million in revenue and $5.3 million in gross profit by 2028. Article Title

The company reported annualized sales above $1.5 million for its C-Scrub and C-Sept antiseptic brands in the UK and Greece, and outlined EU expansion plans that could target $7.4 million in revenue and $5.3 million in gross profit by 2028. Positive Sentiment: Cosmos Health announced new contract manufacturing orders totaling 253,657 units, adding to evidence that its Cana subsidiary is seeing steady commercial demand across multiple medicines and pharmaceutical products. Article Title

Cosmos Health announced new contract manufacturing orders totaling 253,657 units, adding to evidence that its Cana subsidiary is seeing steady commercial demand across multiple medicines and pharmaceutical products. Positive Sentiment: CEO Grigorios Siokas made additional open-market share purchases, which investors often view as a signal of management confidence in the company’s outlook. Article Title

CEO Grigorios Siokas made additional open-market share purchases, which investors often view as a signal of management confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company signed a letter of intent to acquire Doc Pharma S.A., a GMP manufacturer, a move that could expand assets, production capacity, margins, and its product portfolio if completed. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosmos Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cosmos Health by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 241,775 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cosmos Health by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 225,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 128,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Cosmos Health by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 99,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company's stock.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names. The company serves wholesale distributors and other healthcare providers, such as clinics, government agencies, independent retail and specialty pharmacies and independent specialty distributors.

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